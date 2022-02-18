Dana Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Dana has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dana to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

