Dana Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Dana has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dana to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.
Shares of Dana stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
About Dana
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
