Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) PT Lowered to €126.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €134.00 ($152.27) to €126.00 ($143.18) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. Dassault Aviation has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $141.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.33.

About Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

