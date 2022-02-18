Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) PT Lowered to €126.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €134.00 ($152.27) to €126.00 ($143.18) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. Dassault Aviation has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $141.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.33.
About Dassault Aviation
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dassault Aviation (DUAVF)
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.