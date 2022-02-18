Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DCRD stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.
