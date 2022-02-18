Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV alerts:

Shares of DCRD stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.