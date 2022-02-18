DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Achieves $2.77 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $2,410.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,637,470 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

