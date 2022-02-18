Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €130.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €130.00 ($147.73) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 153.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($173.86) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €138.44 ($157.32).

ETR DHER opened at €51.24 ($58.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.64. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a PE ratio of -5.83. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €38.75 ($44.03) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($161.31).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

