Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $15.85. Denny’s shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 7,677 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,143,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after buying an additional 1,996,160 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $977.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

