DeRace (DERC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.94 Million

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00004728 BTC on exchanges. DeRace has a market capitalization of $84.28 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeRace has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeRace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.42 or 0.06940834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,219.42 or 1.00112683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00048584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003131 BTC.

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,370,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

