Deri Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $312,064.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $16.43 million and $312,064.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 461,732,436 coins and its circulating supply is 145,336,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

