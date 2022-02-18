Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $110.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health stock opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

