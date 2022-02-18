Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $99.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

APO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE:APO opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

