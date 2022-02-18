Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €190.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €174.60 ($198.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €165.51 ($188.08).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €157.75 ($179.26) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 1 year high of €163.35 ($185.63). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €150.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €147.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion and a PE ratio of 25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

