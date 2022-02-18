Deutsche eMark (DEM) 1-Day Volume Tops $64.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $86,455.34 and $64.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.