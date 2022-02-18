Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.19.

DVN stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

