DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer Sells 3,000 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $1,254,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DXCM opened at $387.25 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in DexCom by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 12,382.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 137,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $274,312,000 after purchasing an additional 136,204 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

