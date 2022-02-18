DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

NYSE:DRH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,088. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRH. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 126,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

