Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EQOS opened at $2.07 on Friday. Diginex has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Diginex by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Diginex by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Diginex by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,832 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

