Digital Reserve Currency Achieves Market Cap of $719,998.09 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $719,998.09 and $1,599.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00246192 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

