Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 117,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,804,689 shares.The stock last traded at $46.92 and had previously closed at $55.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after buying an additional 4,074,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after buying an additional 4,470,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,203,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after buying an additional 249,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after buying an additional 36,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.