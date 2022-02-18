Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of DCOM opened at $35.05 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $42,032.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

