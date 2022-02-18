Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,157,502 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 2,028.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $74,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $375,804,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 774,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

