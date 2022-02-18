Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $79.77 Million Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 142,272 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $79,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in NuVasive by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NuVasive by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NuVasive by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 110,128 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUVA stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -100.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

NuVasive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

