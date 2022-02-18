Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 960,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $78,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

NYSE:ES opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.86. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

