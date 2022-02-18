Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $75,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $651,266. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

