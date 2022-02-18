Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $77,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $162.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $198.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

