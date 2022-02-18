Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,763 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $74,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $68.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.04, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

