Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 37,801 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $80,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $170,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 109,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,084 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7,320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 202,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MWA. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.