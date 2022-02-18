Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 59,474 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $76,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.28. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $67.26 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.