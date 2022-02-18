DinoExchange Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35,017.00 (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. DinoExchange has a total market capitalization of $381,672.29 and $35,017.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoExchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DinoExchange has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.79 or 0.06923560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,093.33 or 1.00039504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00051556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

