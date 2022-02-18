DMScript Reaches Market Capitalization of $105,460.10 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. DMScript has a total market cap of $105,460.10 and approximately $39.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.77 or 0.06951093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,018.09 or 0.99817721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003147 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

