DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $145.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.28.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $105.03 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $91.96 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $4,132,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 555,438 shares of company stock valued at $90,412,582. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DoorDash by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.