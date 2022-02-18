Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.72

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 6.72 and last traded at 6.78, with a volume of 7309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 7.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

