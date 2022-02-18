Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dover were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $118.94 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.18.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

