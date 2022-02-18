DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DPCM Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,387. DPCM Capital has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Get DPCM Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 13.7% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DPCM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPCM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.