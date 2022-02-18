Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DREUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of DREUF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

