Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx. $1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Driven Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.040 EPS.

NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,487. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 720.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

