Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $33.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,602. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Dropbox by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dropbox by 27.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,664,000 after acquiring an additional 315,434 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 79,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dropbox by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 712,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after acquiring an additional 134,506 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

