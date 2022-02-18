Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $22.10. Dropbox shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 100,359 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $236,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,602 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

