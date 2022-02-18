Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77-$2.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.130-$1.200 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,956,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,595. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,719,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 77,045 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 88,449 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

