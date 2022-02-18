Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,500 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 696,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of DPMLF opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.