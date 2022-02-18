Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.32

Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 23700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.00 million and a PE ratio of 10.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.17%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

