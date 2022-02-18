Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,345,000 after buying an additional 117,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after buying an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $17.25 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

