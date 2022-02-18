Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 126.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,060,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 391.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,377,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 112,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of BGCP opened at $4.63 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.73.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

