Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 184.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,787 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 921.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 170,926 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,552,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFS opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

