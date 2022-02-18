Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,329 Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of REPL opened at $17.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $806.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.33. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $352,621.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

