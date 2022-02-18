Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells $68,931.65 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DT stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 154.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

