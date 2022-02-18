DZ Bank Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to Hold

DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. DZ Bank currently has $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.19.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $230.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.