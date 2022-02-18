E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.07 ($13.72).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOAN shares. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.45) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of EOAN traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €12.14 ($13.80). 6,111,561 shares of the stock traded hands. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.27). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.31.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

