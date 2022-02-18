Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc Sells 241,366 Shares

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 241,366 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $3,386,364.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 271 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $3,794.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 104,162 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,458,268.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 28,753 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $402,829.53.

On Friday, February 4th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 70,590 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $988,260.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $477,360.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,870,000.00.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.