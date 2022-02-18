Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

EIC opened at $17.03 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

