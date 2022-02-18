Eaton Vance Management Acquires 239 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

